Ricky Gervais Responds to Misconduct Allegations Against ‘After Life’ Producer
Ricky Gervais has responded to misconduct allegations against “After Life” producer Charlie Hanson, a long-time collaborator on numerous projects by the British comedian. “I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly,” said Gervais in a statement on Saturday.variety.com