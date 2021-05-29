Cancel
Ricky Gervais Responds to Misconduct Allegations Against ‘After Life’ Producer

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
 17 days ago
Ricky Gervais has responded to misconduct allegations against “After Life” producer Charlie Hanson, a long-time collaborator on numerous projects by the British comedian. “I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly,” said Gervais in a statement on Saturday.

