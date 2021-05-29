Eco-friendly staycations: Are they here to stay?
Born out of an economic crisis back in 2008, it’s no wonder that recent events have served to fuel the “staycation” trend. Whilst some people are still planning to hop on the next plane to somewhere hot, there are a surprising number of people choosing staycations over international travel. The reason: eco-friendly tourism. An eco-friendly staycation is an green way of spending a vacation close to your home. Aside from less pollution, staycations give some of the world’s tourist hotspots a break from relentless visitors in peak seasons.ecophiles.com