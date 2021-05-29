Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Eco-friendly staycations: Are they here to stay?

By Editors
ecophiles.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn out of an economic crisis back in 2008, it’s no wonder that recent events have served to fuel the “staycation” trend. Whilst some people are still planning to hop on the next plane to somewhere hot, there are a surprising number of people choosing staycations over international travel. The reason: eco-friendly tourism. An eco-friendly staycation is an green way of spending a vacation close to your home. Aside from less pollution, staycations give some of the world’s tourist hotspots a break from relentless visitors in peak seasons.

ecophiles.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Crisis#Staycations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Tourism
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
News Break
Environment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Google
Related
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Luxury Brand Collaborations

Kempinski Hotels and Italian luxury fashion brand Salvatore Ferragamo teamed up to offer tailor-made hotel amenities that are steeped in Ferragamo style. The luxury brand collaboration is built on shared values like a pursuit of excellence and a focus on sustainable practices. The Ferragamo amenities, which will be offered in Kempinski Hotels, are made with 100% recycled plastic, realizing the brands' commitments to the environment.
Environmentlushome.com

Eco-Friendly Edible Containers , Green Food Design Idea

Design studio Forest and Whale created edible food containers from wheat husks taking recycling to the next level. Edible or fully composted Reuse containers with lids are perfect for takeaways. The Green design idea offers a creative way to cut down the number of single-use plastic containers and add fun to eating experiences.
Relationship Adviceatoallinks.com

3D Printed Custom Eco-Friendly Boxes

Green packaging has become a popular trend in the packaging industry and many individuals appreciate eco-friendly boxes. They may also be customized based on your personal preferences and are often used for show purposes. The inclusion of these eco-friendly solutions makes it easier for retailers and manufacturers to buy the boxes of their choice. In fact, there are many printing companies that specialize in providing customized, recycled packaging solutions. These companies often have printers located all around the country so that they can offer high quality printing to their clients.
EnvironmentKTVN.com

New, Eco-Friendly Plans for Shuttered Printing Plant

Investors are hoping to bring new life to a former printing plant in Stead, and do it in an eco-friendly way. The 447,000-square-foot building on Lear Boulevard used to have hundreds of employees. "It was the previous RR Donnelley West Coast printing plant for newspaper retail inserts and Sunday magazines,"...
Environmentalextimes.com

Homes: Five tips to create a more eco-friendly home

With sustainable practices top of mind and a shift toward conscious consumption, Americans everywhere are seeking ways to lead a more sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle. What does it mean to go green? 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year, Bosch Home Appliances, defines this as the commitment to empowering consumers with more environmentally friendly and ecologically responsible products. Leading an eco-friendly lifestyle starts within the home. What products and appliances are you utilizing in key home spaces to achieve a low carbon footprint and lower energy bills?
Environmentchesterfield.co.uk

Chesterfield’s Corrugated Case Company creates eco-friendly furniture brand

A Chesterfield-based packaging company has launched a new venture aimed at creating eco-friendly home furnishings, children’s’ play pens and accessories. Deckle & Chop has been created by the Corrugated Case Company to help fill the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and recyclable products. The hand-crafted contemporary goods are made solely...
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

Fostering An Eco-Friendly Mindset For Gift Giving

Many people live by the idea that it’s better to give than to receive. If you love giving gifts, whether it’s for a special occasion or “just because,” you probably already have a thoughtful mindset. So, why not make the gifts you give even more thoughtful by pursuing eco-friendly options?
Environmentcottagelife.com

10 eco-friendly companies you can feel good buying from

Whether you like to spend your cottage vacation lounging in on the dock, perfecting your latest sourdough recipe, or burying your nose in a murder mystery book, here are ten companies that offer eco-friendly products that you can feel good about using. 1. Cottage Chairs. You can lounge dockside in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Do eco-friendly credit cards deliver on their promises?

Being environmentally conscious involves a series of choices that add up over time: the reusable water bottle, the public transit commute, the trip to the consignment store instead of the department store. But how we pay for everything we buy has an impact, too. In recent years, eco-friendly credit cards have emerged as a way to make one more thoughtful choice.
EnvironmentPosted by
GreenMatters

How to Build and Furnish an Eco-Friendly House

Transforming your home to make it more eco-friendly can seem like a daunting task. This is because many people seem to be under the impression that the process is both more complicated and more expensive than conventional remodeling. In truth, turning your home green is actually one of the most economical decisions a homeowner can make, and it all starts with understanding what an eco-friendly house should have.
Interior DesignInhabitat.com

4 green-roofed volumes combine to form one eco-friendly home

In many ways, the trees in a forest function together. Root systems intertwine and the trees become like an organism made up of individual parts. That’s exactly what this unique home design from Kuba & Pilař architekti is like. Known as Four Houses in One, the project comprises four separate volumes that all share the same base, almost like a system working together to form one cohesive housing complex.
Mount Vernon, IAcornellcollege.edu

Goats: An eco-friendly campus solution to invasive plants

Cornell College welcomed roughly 25 to 50 four-legged guests to campus as an eco-friendly way of dealing with invasive plants and overgrown weeds. “We wanted to find a way to address the unwanted growth in an area off the main campus in such a way that we’d be good stewards of the environment,” said Construction Projects Manager Scott Ladwig. “We didn’t want to use chemicals or heavy equipment that pumps CO2 into the air, so we found a local farm whose herd of goats could accomplish our goals. Plus, this is also much more cost-effective for the college.”
Environmentccenterdispatch.com

How to make your next beverage choice eco-friendly

(BPT) - Buying products that are eco-friendly and made sustainably is not a new consumer trend, but it is on the rise. As consumers worldwide increasingly embrace social causes, they are choosing products and brands that align with their values, especially eco-related ones, reports one 2020 IBM study. Nearly eight in 10 consumers place a high importance on sustainability, 57% are willing to change their shopping habits to reduce environmental impact and more than 70% say they’ll pay more to buy brands that are sustainable and environmentally responsible.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Eco-Friendly, Cotton-Based Diaper Startup Kudos Raises $2.4 million

The eco-friendly, cotton-based diaper startup Kudos has just raised $2.4 million in seed funding for the production of its innovative disposable yet sustainable diapers. The investors in the round include Precursor Ventures. SV Angel, Liquid 2 Ventures, Foundation Capital, PJC, and more. Most disposable diapers are actually a big environmental...
Environmentexplore-mag.com

3 Simple Gear Swaps for More Eco-Friendly, Sustainable Adventures

We don’t all have to be perfect zero-waste warriors to make a positive impact on the environment. Anyone who loves outdoor adventures has a responsibility to protect and preserve the planet that serves as our playground. While the climate crisis makes this seem like an uphill battle, there are plenty of small and manageable lifestyle changes we can make to shift our actions in a sustainable way.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Gentle Eco-Friendly Skincare

In partnership with The Inkey List, skincare expert Hyram Yarbro launched Selfless by Hyram, a new brand of gentle and effective skincare products that's on a mission to "spark social change one product at a time." The brand is on a mission to support organizations in four main areas: environment, health, education and empowerment.
Moline, ILKWQC

Eco-Friendly Gift & Household Products

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Watermark Corners was on for three segments to emphasize “shop local”. Amy Trimble was our remote guest and during this first interview, she showed off some of the store’s eco-friendly items perfect as gifts or general household products. Featured: (many of which are totally NEW to...
TravelPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best travel mugs in 2021: Reusable and eco-friendly coffee mugs

The best travel mugs are a great idea, what with the world turning its back on unsustainable single-use cups. Grabbing one of the best reusable coffee cups will help you cut back on what you send to landfill. Plus, you can choose something that suits your preferences for size and how it feels to drink from. If you're making a brew in the morning, they're also a great way to save money.
Fashiontheinteriorsaddict.com

These rugs are are ethical, eco friendly, and look incredible!

Adelaide family business, Natural Flooring, have launched a new online arm, Natural Rugs Australia. “Our rugs are designed to counteract today’s throwaway culture and stand the test of time,” says co owner Catriona Morgan. “In a world of fast fashion, product quality and durability can be low. The natural fibres we use for our rugs are incredibly tough and perfect for high transit areas of your house. Some of our Natural Floors customers have had our rugs for 15 years and they still look great.”