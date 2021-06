Public health officials warned us — when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine, it’ll be famine or feast. When we all wanted the shots — it was famine. Now that we have them, it’s a feast — to the point where we can look at the G7 nations (the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) that have bought one-third of the world’s supply (but make up 13 percent of the world’s population), and wonder, OK, what next?