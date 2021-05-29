Back-to-back COVID-19 deaths precede Freeport powerlifter's AAU Hall of Fame induction

FREEPORT — Duane Burlingame has spent the past 20 years turning personal tragedy into something that not only gives him strength, but helps others. Then, like so many other activities across the country this past year affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Burlingame's $10,000-plus fundraising campaigns for sudden infant death syndrome research and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital came to a screeching halt when the powerlifting events he competes in to raise money were widely canceled.