Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freeport, IL

Back-to-back COVID-19 deaths precede Freeport powerlifter's AAU Hall of Fame induction

Rockford Register-Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREEPORT — Duane Burlingame has spent the past 20 years turning personal tragedy into something that not only gives him strength, but helps others. Then, like so many other activities across the country this past year affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Burlingame's $10,000-plus fundraising campaigns for sudden infant death syndrome research and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital came to a screeching halt when the powerlifting events he competes in to raise money were widely canceled.

www.rrstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Freeport, IL
State
Illinois State
Freeport, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Freeport, IL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aau#Covid 19#Powerlifting#Aau Hall Of Fame#Sids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.