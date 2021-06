The New York Yankees (33-29) will duel the Minnesota Twins (24-37) in the finale of a three-game series at Target Field in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. New York won the opener of a series versus the Minnesota Twins at 8-4 on Tuesday. In Game 2, the Yankees managed to earn a three-run lead for another victory over the Twins at 9-6 on Wednesday. Starter Gerrit Cole allowed five hits and two earned runs with no walk granted but struck out nine Minnesota batters in pitching for 6.0 innings in the win. Designated Hitter Giancarlo Stanton drove two runs with a triple and five RBIs while Right Fielder Aaron Judge earned a two-run score on two hits with an RBI in the win. Shortstop Gleyber Torres added two runs while Left Fielder Miguel Andujar chipped in one run on two hits with two RBIs in the winning effort for the Yanks.