Buffalo County, WI

Frost Advisory issued for Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Richland, Trempealeau by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 05:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buffalo; Crawford; Grant; La Crosse; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower to mid-30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
