Rhodes and the Wonder of the Ancient World

By Stamatina Mylonas
thenationalherald.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the seven Wonders of the Ancient World, four of them were located in Greece. Considering the extent to which ancient Greek civilization influenced the world in various areas of life like education, philosophy, and government, this is not surprising. One of these legendary ancient wonders was the Colossus of...

www.thenationalherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Civilization#Greek Islands#Titans#Macedonian#Romans
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Greece
Astronomyazpbs.org

Ancient Skies

Discover how centuries of knowledge, experimentation and engineering helped our ancestors understand the mysteries of space in this three-part series. Expert contributors decode astronomical myths and uncover the science behind their origins. June 14: Gods and Monsters. Explore the origins of our relationship with the skies. Our ancestors use the...
Religionnews4sanantonio.com

Ancient biblical scroll fragments discovered in Israeli cave of horror

In an operation that would put Indiana Jones to shame, a huge anti-looting dig carried out in the Judean Desert has unearthed historical finds of great significance, including fragments of ancient biblical scrolls, the 6,000-year-old skeleton of a young child, coins used by Jewish rebels and the oldest woven basket known to mankind.
Sciencearchaeology.org

Ancient Necropolis Found on Croatian Island

HVAR, CROATIA—Croatia Week reports that a section of stone wall dated to the second century A.D., ramparts and a fifth-century city gate, and a well-preserved necropolis dated to the late fourth century were uncovered by Eduard Viskovic, Joško Barbarić, Marko Bibić, Jure Tudor, Marina Ugarković, and Josip Baraka Perica of Kantharos d.o.o. during excavations ahead of a construction project on the island of Hvar, which is located in the Adriatic Sea. The remains of 12 people were recovered from one tomb made of masonry. Other tomb structures had been fitted with tile roofs. Amphoras were also used for burials. Most of the 20 graves contained jugs, lamps, glass bottles, money, and small utensils, the researchers explained. To read about a 15,000-year-old bone pendant found in a Croatian cave, go to "The Venus of Vlakno."
Religionallthatsinteresting.com

The Brutal And Bloody World Of ‘Venationes’, Ancient Rome’s Staged Animal Hunts

Bloodthirsty crowds living in ancient Rome cheered on the mass slaughter of animals like lions, elephants, and bears for hundreds of years in events known as venationes. In ancient Rome, nothing could spice up a night like attending a venatio. These battles, usually held at the Colosseum or in Circus Maximus, involved exotic animals like lions, bears, and hippos. Sometimes, the animals fought each other. Other times, they were pitted against venatores — warriors with weapons.
Portland, ORtheobelisk.net

Robots of the Ancient World Premiere “Out of the Gallows” Video

Portland, Oregon’s Robots of the Ancient World released their second album, Mystic Goddess, on May 21 through Small Stone Records and Kozmik Artifactz. And while it’s immediately notable that the five-piece worked with producer/legend Jack Endino (and Mikel Perkins) on the recording of this follow-up to their 2019 debut, Cosmic Riders, having solidified their lineup in the interim, what’s even more notable as one makes the trip through the eight-track/42-minute outing is the cross-microgenre stylistic melange with which the band is working.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Minute Of Islands review: a grim world drawn in a wonderful, elegant way

Puzzle-platformer Minute Of Islands sort of feels like a fairytale. Like a lot of stories for kids, the narration is simple, almost sing-song and poetic in tone. It tells the story of Mo, a self-taught engineer who lives mostly underground, tending to the bio-mechanical engines operated by four giants - brothers, in fact. The brothers hand-crank the machines to filter and purify the air, which would otherwise become filled with poisonous fungal spores.
Movieslakecountystar.com

50 movies set in ancient times

Stacker dove into film history to compile data on 50 films set in ancient times, an era which spans from the beginning of human history to the fall of the Roman Empire in the fifth century. To qualify, the movie had to have at least 1,000 votes on IMDb.
ScienceScientific American

See Iridescent Jellyfish and Glowing Wonders of the Sea in World Oceans Day Photos

After about 15 years of diving at the White Sea Biological Station in Russia, marine biologist Alexander Semenov has learned more than most about which jellyfish stings are the worst. If you touch the egg-yolk jellyfish by accident, for example, it is not too bad, he says. And though you should try and stay out of the way of a lion’s mane jellyfish, if you see a glimmer of sun illuminate even one of the jelly’s “mane” of up to 150 threadlike tentacles in front of you, it is too late. “The next moment, these tentacles just go on your lips, and it hurts,” Semenov says.
WildlifeLewiston Morning Tribune

Revealing ancient secrets

Like careful note-takers during the past 1,250 years, Engelmann spruce trees high in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry have left behind a record of how harsh summer temperatures have been. A new study of living and dead tree ring samples, applying new technology, reveals that the past 20 years in...
EnvironmentDaily News-Record

Protecting Natural Wonders

The Biden administration has a lot planned in the coming decade. It recently announced the goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. It was all detailed in the “America the Beautiful” report. All the broad strokes are there — preserve public, private and tribal...
Mental Healththeamericanscholar.org

Eat, Pray, Love Like an Ancient

Despite the rampant success of books like Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, intellectual circles tend to look down on anything that sells itself as self-help. And yet, in a certain light, the most original form of self-help might actually be philosophy—an older and more respected genre, even, than the novel. So this week, we’re going back to the past and asking that old chestnut: what is a meaningful life? The Stoics are awfully popular these days, but the philosopher Catherine Wilson joins us this episode to pitch a different kind of Greek: Epicurus, whose teachings live on most fully in Lucretius’s On the Nature of Things. For a few centuries, Epicurus was wrongly remembered as the patron saint of whoremongers and drunkards, but he really wasn’t: his philosophy is rich with theories of justice, empiricism, pleasure, prudence, and equality (Epicurus, unlike the Stoics, welcomed women and slaves into his school). Epicureanism advocated for a simple life, something that appeals to more and more people today with the return to artisan crafts, self-sufficiency, and, yes, the KonMari method.
Movieswhatnottodoc.com

In Theatres: THE ANCIENT WOODS

DOC NYC, Sydney, Vilnius, DocPoint, CPH:DOX, Docs Against Gravity, BelDocs, Docaviv, MakeDox, New Zealand, Camden, Bergen, DocsBarcelona, Washington DC Environmental. A wordless immersion into the biodiversity of the Baltic forests. The film screened as part of DOC NYC, for which our program notes read:. Through immersive cinematography and exquisite sound...
Religionhistoryofyesterday.com

What Happened to Alexander the Great’s Body?

W — hen the world’s greatest conqueror, Alexander the Great, died his vast empire started to crack from within. It wasn’t clear who should succeed him because Alexander had no heir. His generals fought for control over different territories. All of his generals wanted to keep his body in their territory. His body was important as it represented the legitimacy and power of a ruler.
EntertainmentYork News-Times

Seeds -- You're beautiful and what a wonderful world

It’s Tuesday, June 1, the day after Memorial Day. The day after we may have heard a trumpet rendition of “Taps.” The day after laying bouquets on graves and trying to leave painful memories to rest while holding onto the good ones. The day we just may have taken the day off to think and relax.
LifestyleMonroe Evening News

The wonders of the Natchez Trace

Did you know there is a highway in the United States that stretches 444 miles and is a national park? Did you know this highway was originally a path used by prehistoric animals (mastodons), then later adapted as a trail by Chickasaw and Choctaw Indians in their travels? Did you know that during the Civil War many bloody battles were fought along this same route?
RetailHartford Courant

Marshall Field’s created ‘the wonder rug of America,’ once touted at the Chicago World’s Fair. But after decades, the miracle carpet’s era is ending.

Sounds change with the seasons, but this spring, among the usual mix of bird song and lawn mowers, there are notable silences in this town of 15,000 people. First, the mill whistle that used to signal the start of three daily shifts at the Karastan rug factory, a brick mill whose smokestack has towered over downtown for generations, isn’t blowing after 93 years. The mill’s workforce has dwindled to a few as one of the last of the region’s complex of textile mills prepares to close.
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Gorgeous Delphi, Greece

I saw Chariots of the Gods on TV when I was eight. The premise: Aliens brought by UFOs helped ancient civilizations build architectural wonders, including the pyramids, Stonehenge, and the Nazca Lines. I told my mom and dad I was going to be an archaeologist when I grew up. They humored me. So did my best friend, who dug up treasures with me that her brother buried in the sandbox. Unfortunately, their cat buried treasures, too.
Worldcapradio.org

Turkey Racing To Combat 'Snot' In Sea Of Marmara

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Turkey is rushing to combat a pollution-caused muck in the Sea of Marmara that's growing across the seabed and excretes a foul mucus on the water's surface. Transcript. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In Turkey, leaders are promising to clean up waters that have...
Religionnordot.app

Pope calls Mediterranean Sea the 'largest cemetery in Europe'

Pope Francis has described the Mediterranean Sea, which desperate refugees and migrants regularly attempt to traverse in the hope of a better life, the "largest cemetery in Europe." Francis, who frequently draws attention to the plight of refugees, made the remark in front of believers gathered in St Peter's Square...
WildlifePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Tiny 'Dinosaur' is Actually Ancient Lizard

A tiny creature that had been declared the world's smallest dinosaur has lost that lofty distinction after a new study of the animal revealed that it is actually just a strange little lizard. Scientists studying the skull of the ancient animal, which had been preserved in amber 99 million years ago, made headlines last year when they seemingly identified it as a hummingbird-like dinosaur that was believed to be the smallest such creature of its kind ever found. However, the subsequent discovery of a similar-looking animal reportedly led researchers to reclassify the creature when they determined that it was, in fact, a very weird lizard.