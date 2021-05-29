Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).