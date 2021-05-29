Cancel
Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

By Gary Stephens
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,807 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

