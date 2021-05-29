Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 05:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Adams; Clark; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe; Taylor FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid- to upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.