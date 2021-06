It’s Sunday morning and you snoozed your alarm one too many times. You got to bed later than normal last night because you finally decided to use your Saturday night for some adult time and spring for a babysitter. Now you’re exhausted and running late. How in the world are you going to make it to church on time? How many meltdowns will be had before you finally open that car door in the church parking lot? At least a hundred, you already know. Whew, the thought of it all just makes you want to pull the covers over your head!