Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uone#Cable Television#Radio Broadcasting#Sec#Nasdaq Uone#Urban One Inc#Thestreet#Squarepoint Ops Llc#Citadel Advisors Llc#Inc#Reach Media#Digital#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cloverfields Capital Group LP Sells 196 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expands By 104.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 13th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Retailrivertonroll.com

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 3,164 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “. Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ISUN stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 37,305 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 87,299 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,299 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. A number […]
Stockstickerreport.com

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of recent ratings...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 278 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.