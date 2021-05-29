Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com