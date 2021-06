In the middle of the Aegean Sea, the Greek islands seem to be a destination blessed by God. While each island is unique in its own way, this archipelago of islands is home to some of the most magnificent beaches and coastlines in Europe. The history of Greece has always run through them, culminating from the fine sandy beaches of Milos to the impressive volcanic rocky outcrops of Santorini. At the same time, the northern islands have lush vegetation that contrasts with villages of tiny, cubic houses that glow white. Endless islands are offered to the seafarer, and we are here to reward the best hotels and villas on all these Mediterranean gems.