Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at CIBC

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian cut shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.58.