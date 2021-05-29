Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.41 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Everest Re Group worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Casualty Insurance#Property Insurance#Rhumbline Advisers#Sec#Ajo Lp#Parallel Advisors Llc#Rwm Asset Management Llc#Everest Re Group#Re#Citigroup#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Insurance Companies
Country
Singapore
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Takes $1.99 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DCF Advisers LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Thomas White International Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.8% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 3,164 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$642.30 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $642.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $637.60 million to $647.00 million. Lazard reported sales of $542.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Nautilus worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $207,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $389,000 Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genesco were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.