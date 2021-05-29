Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.41 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)
Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Everest Re Group worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com