Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.31% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

