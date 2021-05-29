Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.31% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com