QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.