Stephen J. Priest Sells 7,692 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

www.modernreaders.com
