Stephen J. Priest Sells 7,692 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.