Ask Stavroula: It Bothers Me that My Husband Flirts with Other Women

I have been married for 25 years and I am approaching the age of 55. My husband and I have an intense and tender relationship, without any particular problems. I still feel in love with him, he is for me both a partner and a friend and my life with him is what I always wanted. I live in great financial comfort and I enjoy things that for many people are a dream. The only problem I have is that now my husband is flirting with other women. This is not something new, from the beginning of our relationship I knew that my husband has a job in which he is surrounded by women (let me not go into details) and I understood that he should be polite, pay attention to them, and be talkative. I also know that my husband is a very handsome man who attracts attention. But that used to not bother me, perhaps because I also felt much more confident about my appearance. But now I suffer, and as a result I often make scenes to undermine our relationship. I’m tired of my behavior but it is no longer possible for me to control it. And as many times as I tried to discuss it with him we ended up arguing. What can I do? I do not want to ruin my relationship.