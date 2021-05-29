Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNC. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.15.