Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

By Gary Stephens
 17 days ago

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Robert W. Baird
