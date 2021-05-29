Cancel
M&T Bank Corp Has $388,000 Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $524.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,157 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 67,357 Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sensei Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $520,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hartline Investment Corp Has $12.50 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the period. Square comprises approximately 1.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hartline Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.