M&T Bank Corp Has $388,000 Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.