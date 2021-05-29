Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.72 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)
Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com