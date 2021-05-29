Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.72 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sui#Wells Fargo Company#Holdingschannel Com#Rhumbline Advisers#Sec#Toronto Dominion Bank#Norges Bank#Nyse Sui#Peg#Sun Communities Inc#Sun Communities#Zacks Investment Research#Royal Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $524.25 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $524,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DCF Advisers LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DCF Advisers LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seagen comprises about 0.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DCF Advisers LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $92.97. Approximately 156,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 368,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 67,357 Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sensei Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $71,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.42 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Domo were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 225,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.