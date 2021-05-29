Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

AMVETS to honor veterans on Memorial Day

By Olivia Fellows
bigrapidsnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS - This Memorial Day, the AMVETS Post 1941 will be holding a series of events to commemorate the sacrifice of veterans who fought in past and recent wars. The Post will be holding a special breakfast for families to attend, as well as five Honor Guard Rifle Firings at various locations in Big Rapids. Those locations include the AMVETS Post, at the Mecosta County courthouse, Highlandview Cemetery, Pine Plains Cemetery, and at Mitchell Creek, where a wreath laying ceremony will also be featured.

