Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,347 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)
Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of OGE Energy worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com