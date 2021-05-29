Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,347 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhumbline Advisers decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of OGE Energy worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oge Energy Corp#Adv#Rhumbline Advisers Sells#Sec#Prudential Plc#Brighton Jones Llc#Rockland Trust Co#Vp Cristina F Mcquistion#Peg#Oge Energy#Barclays#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DCF Advisers LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FCA Corp TX Sells 250 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FCA Corp TX reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Takes $1.99 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
Stockstickerreport.com

Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 16,470 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,157 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hartline Investment Corp Sells 33,779 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,779 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expands By 104.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 13th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $41.20

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $35.00

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $207,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.