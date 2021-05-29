Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 263,003 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)
Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263,003 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com