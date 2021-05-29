Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 263,003 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263,003 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Realty Corporation#Dre#Moving Average#Duke Realty Co#Cibc World Markets Corp#Vision Capital Corp#Swiss National Bank#Indexiq Advisors Llc#Nyse Dre#Sec#Morgan Stanley#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,672 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.05% of The Charles Schwab worth $64,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stockstickerreport.com

Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 16,470 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$18.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce sales of $18.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.86 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $35.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) PT at $6.38

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

-$0.48 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). International Seaways reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of ImmunoGen worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “Cimpress is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the BuildASign acquisition. The company’s investment in technology and expansion of production capacity augur well for long-term growth. Also, its ability to generate strong cash flows is likely to work in its favor. The company remains highly committed toward increasing shareholders’ wealth through share repurchase programs. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, low demand environment, due to the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn, poses a major concern for the company. Cimpress has not provided earnings and revenue projections for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021. Also, high debt levels can raise its financial obligations. In addition, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) by 301.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,157 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

814 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. A number of other large...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hartline Investment Corp Sells 77,340 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,340 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International accounts for about 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 225,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.