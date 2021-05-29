Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#Ulta#Cibc World Markets Corp#Ibm Retirement Fund#Simon Quick Advisors Llc#Ulta Beauty Inc#Peg#Eps#Ubs Group#Telsey Advisory Group#Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $383.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JT Stratford LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,157 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

24,800 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. A number of other hedge funds have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,587 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $88,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Forecast for United Natural Foods, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.
Economymodernreaders.com

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hartline Investment Corp Sells 33,779 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,779 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
modernreaders.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,013 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
TV & Videosmodernreaders.com

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Domo were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,386 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 2.8% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231,297 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Commercial Metals worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 843 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DMC Global worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).