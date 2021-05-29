Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp
Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com