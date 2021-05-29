Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company.