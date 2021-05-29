SGS’s (SGSOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.