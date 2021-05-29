Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SGS’s (SGSOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sgs#Barclays#Overweight#Europe#Sgsoy#Kepler Capital Markets#Zacks Investment Research#Ubs Group#Hold#Sgs Sgs Sa#Mineral Services#Transportation Services#Receive News Ratings#Sgs Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $41.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 3,983 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

Shares of LON SAGA traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 401 ($5.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,989. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £561.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Coda Octopus Group’s (CODA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.54.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Lowers GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) to Sell

GOTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Shares of Sonova stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. Sonova has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.65.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $812.00 at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Erste Group cut Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale cut Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Barclays Reiterates €161.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Several other research firms have also commented on WCH. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €135.55 ($159.47).
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expands By 104.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 13th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $4.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.54.
Small Businessslatersentinel.com

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRZBY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Commerzbank to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Commerzbank from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.