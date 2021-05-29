SGS’s (SGSOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.www.modernreaders.com