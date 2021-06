At first glance one might mistake it for an F-16A of the Venezuelan Air Force, but then it quickly becomes apparent that the Viper seen here hails from the Texas Air National Guard’s 149th Fighter Group (FG)/182nd Fighter Squadron (FS), which is based at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The Southeast Asia (SEA) paint scheme, which was applied to F-16C USAF #86-331, marks the 25th anniversary of the wing being redesignated from the 149th FG and harkens back to the days when the unit for F-4D Phantom IIs.