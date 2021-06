What makes an artist extraordinary? It’s the people who capture their essence. This means photographers, editors, directors and more. These roles not only enhance the look of an artist but make them appealing to watch. Every artist has their own unique set of work and how they present this work can make all the difference. The people who photograph, edit, and direct their videos have a fundamental role in the industry because they bring their brand to life. Each artist has a vision for themselves on how they want the world to view them. Those behind the camera help achieve this vision, which ultimately characterizes the artist themselves.