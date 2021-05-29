Cancel
Health

Amid Growing Anti-Asian Racism, A Call For More Research Into Its Health Effects

wcbe.org
 27 days ago

This story is adapted from 'It Just Stays With You': The Corrosive Health Effects Of Decades Of Anti-Asian Violence, originally published with NPR member station WBUR. Days after a man shot and killed six Asian women and two other people in Asian owned spas in the Atlanta area in March, Doris Chang sat with her 11-year-old son to learn who the victims were. The news held their faces and their names – Asian faces, Asian names just like his.

#Asian Americans#Hate Crimes#Mental Health#Health Disparities#Asian People#Npr#Wbur#Asians#Anti Asian#New York University#African American#Native Hawaiian#Asian Americans#Babel
