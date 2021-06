I have to admit when episode 5 ended, my heart skipped a beat. Would Heather make it? How would she get out? How would the players cover this one up? Did Lil Bill make it out?. There are always so many more questions than answers at the end of every episode, but that’s expected. Panic is a game, but it’s also putting all of the mystery together. It’s figuring out all the clues that will show us just who is behind this game, what everyone is up to, and just how fucked up Carp is.