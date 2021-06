If you make your coffee at home in the mornings, you've probably got some sort of system worked out in terms of how you're storing your beans, preparing them, and drinking your cup of joe. Whether you're a fresh press fiend, a pour-over person, a drip diehard, or a simple automatic coffee maker connoisseur, everyone has their own routine. Hopefully, you've graduated from buying Folgers in a plastic bin and have begun to branch out and explore the vast world of coffee bean options, of which there are many.