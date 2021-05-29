Cancel
Anahola, HI

Arrests made in Anahola burglary

By The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHOLA — Kaua‘i police located and arrested Samson Contrades, 34, and Kapelawaipuolo Keaweamahi, 32, both of Anahola, earlier this week on charges of burglary in the first degree. According to a preliminary report, police responded to a complaint on Sunday that a burglary had occurred at an Anahola vacation rental...

www.thegardenisland.com
