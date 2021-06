49ers HC Kyle Shanahan found humor in reports linking Mac Jones to San Francisco during the draft. “I do laugh at … that everyone thinks that they know exactly what I want at quarterback because I thought we had a chance to get the number one free agent quarterback who was going to be on the market in our second year,” Shanahan told Kawakami on “The TK Show,” via Yahoo Sports. “And since we did, people just assume that’s how I would draw it up, which if you draw it up, obviously you’re going to give the guy everything. I do believe that you have to be able to win from the pocket in this league as a quarterback or it will catch up to you. But holy cow, if you can run, it makes playing from the pocket a lot easier because those defenses are going to change and stuff.”