Watertown, NY

Can-Am Speedway avoids rain; Billy Dunn wins 358 feature

By Dick O'Brien
Syracuse.com
 17 days ago
Soaking, all-day rain Friday washed out scheduled racing programs at the Brewerton, Utica-Rome, Outlaw, Albany-Saratoga, Ransomville, Accord and Afton Speedways. But the Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville somehow managed to avoid the wet stuff and Billy Dunn of Watertown, New York, won their 358 modified main event. Tim Fuller followed Dunn home in second, with Jordon McCreadie, Lance Willix and Jackson Gill completing the top five finishers.

