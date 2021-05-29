Cancel
Fresno County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Bakersfield, Central Sierra Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-31 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-01 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Bakersfield; Central Sierra Foothills; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Southern Sierra Foothills; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record afternoon high temperatures in some locations. Temperatures reaching 103 to 106 degrees across much of the area. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and westside hills. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread areas of moderate to high heat risk will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat and those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov
