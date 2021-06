Recently I was speaking with a viewer who recognized the delicate nature of scheduling British comedies; he noted, “everyone has their favorite.” This is very true! What is your favorite? Keeping Up Appearances holds a special place with me. It was one of my grandmother’s favorites; among the many Britcoms she enjoyed on her public television station in upstate New York. With mixed emotions I report that in July, we are wrapping up our two-year run with Hyacinth and her family; however, I promise that we will bring back the Buckets of Keeping Up Appearances before too long.