Amid Growing Anti-Asian Racism, A Call For More Research Into Its Health Effects

I know I was not alone at feeling shock and grief upon reading the JAMA tweet that “no physician is racist.” Beyond the 8,000+ and climbing signatories to the Change.org petition asking for a change to JAMA leadership, the data on microaggressions and their contributions to physician burnout published in a recent study in JAMA Surgery presents clear evidence to the contrary, as does a study in Family Medicine which finds that “physicians of color are likely to experience significant racism while providing health care in their workplace settings, and they are likely to feel unsupported by their institutions when these experiences occur” (2020). Dr. Amy Beck and medical student Michaela Stevenson’s experiences shared with KevinMD provide a moving window into the strain presented by these challenges.