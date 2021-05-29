Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

The LA mayor’s ‘jinx:’ Garcetti could leave for India as city faces host of challenges

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe question has loomed over Los Angeles politics for years: when will the mayor resign?. Pundits have long predicted that Eric Garcetti, the mayor with clear ambitions for higher office, would not finish out his second term. Now, it seems likely that the Democrat running the second largest city in the US will be stepping down more than a year early – with widespread reports that Joe Biden has selected him as his ambassador to India.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Melina Abdullah
Person
Eric Garcetti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Economy#Public Housing#Democratic#Loyola#White House#The La Times#The Sierra Club#Skid Row#Lapd#Safer Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Homeless
Related
New York City, NYEssence

Maya Wiley Could Become New York City’s First Woman Mayor

The candidate could also be just the second Black mayor in New York City's history. Maya Wiley has spent a lifetime pushing through challenges. She was just nine-years-old when her father, civil rights leader, Dr. George Alvin Wiley, died in a tragic accident. She persevered, attending Dartmouth College, then Columbia Law School. Now, the civil rights lawyer wants to lead New York City.
Los Angeles, CAlamayor.org

Mayor Garcetti and Secretary Mayorkas highlight L.A.’s leadership in cybersecurity

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti hosted United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas yesterday afternoon at the City’s Integrated Security Operations Center, where Los Angeles officials collect and analyze cybersecurity intelligence, threats, and data. The Mayor and the Secretary discussed the City’s cybersecurity leadership and highlighted the Los...
Galax, VAGalax Gazette

City could raise pay for council, mayor

Galax City Council will hold a public hearing June 16 at 10 a.m. to receive comments on a proposed ordinance that would establish new salaries for council members and the mayor starting July 1, 2022. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already...
Sea Isle City, NJseaislenews.com

Mayor’s Message to City Council: June 8

I’d like to welcome everyone back to City Hall. I think we’ve finally reached that light at the end of the tunnel; and I want to thank this entire community for everything you’ve done to keep yourself, your family and others safe, for all of your sacrifices, and for everything you’ve endured over the past 15 months. I often say together we’ll be stronger than ever; and I have to say now – it is so good to be together.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Councilor Nann Worel Launches Challenge for Park City Mayor

Park City Councilor Nann Worel first announced her intent to run for mayor last month. Worel filed official candidate paperwork to join the mayoral race last week. Councilor Nann Worel is no stranger to the people of Park City. A full-time resident since 2008, Worel first ran for city council...
Los Angeles, CAlamayor.org

Mayor Garcetti celebrates opening of Terminal 1.5 at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti today celebrated the opening of a new extension of Terminal 1 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), a $477.5 million facility that offers a new passenger check-in lobby, security screening system, baggage claims, and a future connection to the Automated People Mover (APM) train system.
Livingston, CAMerced Sun-Star

Livingston mayor, two City Council members could face recall by voters

An effort is underway to recall three elected Livingston City Council members — including the city’s first-term mayor. Unlike hired staff, government officials elected by the people cannot simply be fired or removed. Recall gives voters the power to remove an elected official before their official term expires. The city...
Jersey City, NJhudsoncountyview.com

Spears picks up petitions for Jersey City mayor’s race, signals he’s ready to challenge Fulop

Jersey City author and youth mentor Lewis Spears picked up his petitions for nominations for the mayor’s race, signaling he’s ready to challenge Mayor Steven Fulop. Spears filed an A-1 form with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (NJ ELEC) back on May 17th indicating he’d run for mayor, as HCV first reported, but today was the first time he decided to put himself out there as a candidate.