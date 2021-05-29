The Best PBS Kids Shows Of All Time

‘NCIS’ fans know that the show is all about inviting other actors to guest star in the series. Zac Efron, Lily Tomlin, Abigail Breslin, and Bob Newhart are just a few of the celebrities to appear on the show. Certainly, Newhart is known for his comedy chops. But his time with “NCIS” showed a more serious side of the actor. During his appearance, Newhart played Dr. Walter Magnus, the former NCIS chief medical examiner who was replaced by Donald Mallard. During the season eight episode, Magnus comes way out of retirement to help with a case. Unfortunately, at the end of the episode, Magnus discovers that he’s suffering from Alzheimer’s. Certainly, that was an incredible performance. But was it the best guest appearance ever on “NCIS?