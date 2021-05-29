How Detroit Red Wings' 1997 Stanley Cup run really began 25 years ago today

5 years ago today, the Lake Erie Monsters brought home the second championship in the 2016 championship trifecta for the city of Cleveland. They defeated the Hershey Bears (affiliate of the Washington Capitals) by a score of 1-0 in overtime of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals to win the Calder Cup. The Monsters were the only team who actually won the championship in Cleveland*. It was the first true sellout in the history of the Lake Erie Monsters as there were 19,665 fans decked out in white were packed into Quicken Loans Arena to watch this fantastic hockey game.