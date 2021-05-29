Cancel
How Detroit Red Wings' 1997 Stanley Cup run really began 25 years ago today

Detroit Free Press
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-five years ago almost to the day — as the calendar was about to flip to June in 1996 — the Detroit Red Wings sustained their most-crushing playoff elimination after their greatest regular season. The Free Press’ new book — “Stanleytown: 25 Years Later” — starts at this lowest of lows and tells the behind-the-scenes stories of the Stanley Cup’s return to Detroit a season later, after 42 agonizing years. An excerpt from the book:

