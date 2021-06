Menlo-Atherton senior A'Marion McCoy figures the Bears have played about a half-season and are just now beginning to play as a team. "In football we played five games and that was it," McCoy said after M-A beat visiting Los Gatos 56-48 in the second round of the Central Coast Section Division I playoffs Saturday. "We didn't know if we would have a basketball season. Now we starting to come together and playing better as a team."