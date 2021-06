A friend called a friend who called a friend, and a crew from Nature’s Perspective Landscaping showed up to do some yard work at the Davis Street Post Office. “Jay DeWitt brought it to Patrick Hughes’s attention” – that the Post Office was looking weedy and seedy, said Ben Klitzkie of Nature’s Perspective. “Once I was there and saw what a wreck the place was, I thought we could do something,” he said. “The weeds were more than knee high; there were dead bushes and big holes in the grass. We mowed down the tall grass, weeded the area, pruned the bushes and removed the dead material – six yards of debris.”