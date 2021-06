SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.