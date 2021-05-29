Cancel
Siskiyou County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. If you are planning on recreating in area oceans or rivers, wear a life jacket. The water is very cold this time of year and even experienced swimmers can have trouble staying afloat. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 100 up to 109 degrees possible. * WHERE...Valleys in western Siskiyou County, including the Seiad and Scott Valley, as well as the Shasta Valley. This includes Mt. Shasta City, McCloud, Dunsmuir, Yreka, Montague, Grenada Fort Jones, Hilt, and Happy Camp. * WHEN...Late Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

alerts.weather.gov
