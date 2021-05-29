Excessive Heat Watch issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. If you are planning on recreating in area oceans or rivers, wear a life jacket. The water is very cold this time of year and even experienced swimmers can have trouble staying afloat. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Temperatures are forecast to be between 100 and 103 degrees. * WHERE...Most of the Rogue and Applegate Valleys, and part of the Illinois Valley. This includes Medford, Ashland, Talent, Phoenix, Eagle Point, White City, Shady Cove, Gold Hill, Rogue River, Grants Pass, Ruch, Applegate, Williams, Selma, Galice, and Merlin. * WHEN...Late Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr