All things John Deere will be descending upon the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus this summer for the Classic Green Reunion 2021. “The Classic Green Reunion was started when a bunch of John Deere enthusiasts and collectors wanted to put on a national show that would move to different places around the country. The first one was two years ago in Nebraska,” said Mike Smith from Marion County, who is serving as the show chairman for this year’s event. “I just knew that it needed to be in Columbus, Ohio for the second show. It is all about the people. It has to be John Deere, but it doesn’t matter how shiny it is or how dull it is. If you’ve got a John Deere and you want to come and have some fun and display a tractor, implement, or a power unit or a toy or a tool, bring it and enjoy the 3 days.”