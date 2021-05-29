Cancel
Non-fungible tokens aren’t a harmless digital fad – they’re a disaster for our planet

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you happen to count yourself among those appalled by the seemingly unstoppable rise of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, over the past few months, you might be forgiven a little schadenfreude at the recent news that a dispute has broken out over the ownership of Mars House, a digital file that sold in March for $512,000 (£360,000).

Educationaithority.com

Meten EdtechX to Apply Non-Fungible Token for Digital Copyright in Online Education

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., one of the leading omnichannel English language training (ELT) service providers in China, announced that the Company plans utilize non fungible token (NFT) technology to verify authenticity to protect copyright of the courseware created by education experts and teachers, prevent piracy, empower the education industry, and motivate teachers.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

The Essential Guide to Proof of Work (PoW) in Blockchain

The blockchain is commonly perceived through the prism of Bitcoin’s Nakamoto Consensus. But to know what is Proof of Work, it is essential to look closely into the sustainable PoW implementation. Proof of Work (commonly abbreviated to PoW) is a consensus algorithm used for preventing the 51% attack or double-spends....
Marketsbitcoinist.com

The Future Of Meme Coins And Their Price Movement

With the rise of NFT’s and alternate cryptocurrencies, meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shibu Inu coin (SHIB), and Mona coin (MONA) are becoming increasingly popular. Traders can find all the major meme coins here. But, what is the future of meme coins and what affects their market price?. In...
Video Gamescrowdfundinsider.com

Waves Blockchain Developers Launch Non-Fungible Token Marketplace for Collectors of NFT Ducks

The Waves blockchain-based game for collectors of non-fungible tokens or NFT ducks has “already gained popularity,” the developers at Waves revealed in a recent update. More than 4,000 NFT ducks have reportedly been issued, meanwhile, players are currently waiting for the introduction of NFT farming, which will be a key update in the “duck world,” scheduled for later this month, the announcement confirmed.
Omaha, NEHastings Tribune

Exodus Issues Security Token on Algorand, Expanding Access to the Growing Digital Security Ecosystem

Leaders in digital securities converge to create simple models for security tokenization, enabling users to participate in the digital economy. OMAHA, Neb., June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Exodus, a company focused on making cryptocurrency easy and accessible for everyone, today announced that its digital Common Stock Tokens that each represent one share of its Class A common stock (the "EXIT" tokens) will use the Algorand blockchain as their native blockchain. Algorand is a leading blockchain company accelerating the convergence of decentralized and traditional finance, and has been selected by Exodus for its ability to provide a secure and user-friendly platform required for the EXIT token. Exodus' release of the EXIT tokens on Algorand is being completed in partnership with Securitize, an SEC-registered transfer agent and the first end-to-end digital platform utilizing blockchain technology for transfer agent services. EXIT tokens on Algorand will be claimable by Exodus shareholders inside the Exodus wallet. Exodus expects to list its shares on tZERO and expects that the EXIT tokens will be able to be used on tZERO to facilitate trading in Exodus' Class A common stock.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Token Tuesday: Digital Bank Revolut Adds More Digital Assets for Trading

Digital bank Revolut says that over the next several weeks that it will be adding new digital assets for trading each Tuesday. Revolut states that “Token Tuesdays will add new cryptocurrencies to the 21 tokens already supported in the banking app. The bank states that it continues to respond to customers’ requests for additional crypto offerings. The move is most likely seeking to keep crypto-interested clients in-app as opposed to trading on other crypto exchanges.
Currenciestheregister.com

Thailand bans joke cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission has banned dealing in some cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens. A Saturday announcement prohibits digital exchanges from handling four types of tokens:. “Meme tokens” that the regulator characterises as having no clear purpose, no underlying value and whose prices fluctuate due to social media commentary;. “Fan...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Cardano Bringing Interesting Ideas to Crypto, Says Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin says that Cardano (ADA), the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, is introducing fresh ideas to the crypto space. In an interview with artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman, Buterin observes that “interesting things” have originated from IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong) – the blockchain research firm associated with Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson.
Marketsfinder.com

Bitcoin statistics

The first digital currency and the largest, Bitcoin makes up 45% of the total value of the biggest 250 cryptocurrency coins as of June 2021. Bitcoin’s founding is the stuff of legend: It was created in 2009 under the alias Satoshi Nakamoto – an unknown entity who believes future currencies shouldn’t be controlled by a central government or agency.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Why does the Jax.Network have two native digital tokens?

Consider any cryptocurrency network currently in circulation; every such network has a singular native digital token. For example, Bitcoin Network has BTC, Ethereum Network has ETH, and likewise, each network has its digital currency. Therefore, it is essential to understand why Jax.Network is one of the few networks that has two types of coins in circulation.
Marketscrypto-economy.com

Exodus Movement to Issue Digital Common Stock Tokens on Algorand

Exodus Movement, the company behind the multi-asset software Exodus wallet, will issue its digital Common Stock Tokens, EXIT, on the Algorand blockchain, an open-source, permissionless, pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol. Algorand announced the news in a press release on Monday, June 2nd. According to the announcement, each EXIT token will represent...
Marketscoingeek.com

Exploring new SPV/P2P applications: The 4th Bitcoin SV Hackathon begins

The coding round for the fourth Bitcoin SV Hackathon has begun! The event, sponsored by Bitcoin Association in partnership with nChain, has a total prize pool of US$100,000 and will run until July 26, 2021, when an expert judging panel will decide three finalists. The theme for this event is “peer-to-peer applications.”
Marketstpr.org

Cryptocurrency: A Financial Fad Or The Future Of Money?

People are becoming more and more interested in digital currencies and the price of prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have skyrocketed. Total crypto market value doubled in about two months earlier this year, pushing it past the $2 trillion mark for the first time in early April. But highlighting...
CelebritiesPosted by
Benzinga

WIZARD WORLDTM Launches 2D Non-Fungible Tokens: Connecting Fans with the Past through the Technology of the Future

Wizard World Launches its NFT Collection of Exclusive, Two-Dimensional Collectibles from 25 Years of Pop Culture Events; Three-Dimensional NFTs Expected Soon. LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 – Wizard World, a division of Wizard Brands Inc.TM (OTCQB: WIZD), announced today the launch of its inaugural collection of two-dimensional, non-fungible tokens (2D NFTs) of exclusive items from the Wizard World Vault online marketplace (www.wizardworldvault.com). Compiled from 25 years of events (www.wizardworld.com) and trusted sourcing throughout the pop-culture industry, Wizard World’s collectibles are now available to be bought as an NFT.
Worldcryptovibes.com

DBS Bank Unleashes Digital Bond Security Token In Singapore

DBS Bank, a Singapore-based multinational banking corporation, has unveiled its first-ever security token offering (STO) by issuing a digital bond. Various institutions and accredited investors that signed up to the DBS Digital Exchange can access secondary markets for DBS’s digital bond. Reports show that the DBS digital bond has been...
Marketscryptonews.com

Watch Out Bitcoin, Here Comes the Altcoin Army

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. There is absolutely no denying the fact that the crypto market has been on an absolute tear over the course of the last twelve odd months, as is made evident by the fact that between January and May of this year alone, the market capitalization of this space rose from around 750 billion USD to a whopping 2.5 trillion USD, thus showcasing a growth of nearly 350%. During this time, the value of most cryptos in the top-25 shot up considerably, with Bitcoin topping out its run at an insane 65,000 USD.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

How the NFT market leveraged blockchain tech for explosive growth

It’s fun to talk about nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, because they are the perfect example of how the impact of blockchain technology in people’s lives goes way beyond the financial market. As we could see in hundreds of headlines in the past few months, they have gripped the world’s attention because they are a new manner of interacting with culture, music, sports and the media.