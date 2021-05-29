Cancel
Outrage as regulators let pesticides from factory pollute US town for years

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContamination from an ethanol plant in Mead, Nebraska, came from some of the world’s largest agricultural companies. For years, the people of Mead, Nebraska, have worried about the ethanol plant that moved into their small rural community a little over a decade ago. They feared the terrible smells and odd illnesses in the area might be connected to the plant and its use of pesticide-coated seed corn in its biofuel production process.

