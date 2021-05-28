Cancel
Perry County, IL

Perry County will have 1 inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending May 5

By South West Illinois News Reports
swillinoisnews.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was one inmate sentenced to jail in Perry County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending May 5. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.

